Real Madrid To Chase Chelsea Forward Kai Havertz, According to Report

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz has reportedly come under the radar of Real Madrid. With Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti thinking about reshaping the squad in the coming season, Havertz’s name has been included in the list of players, who can make a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano, a transfer market specialist, was the one who brought the topic to light through a tweet. According to Romano, Real Madrid possess “a concrete interest in Havertz and the Chelsea forward is one of the favourites of coach Ancelotti. “Understand Chelsea are open to discussing Havertz’s exit but they want an important fee, no way for a loan and similar,” the tweet further read.

Real Madrid have concrete interest in Kai Havertz. He’s one of the players in the list, really appreciated by Ancelotti. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadridUnderstand Chelsea are open to discuss Havertz exit but they want important fee, no way for loan & similar. 🎥 More: https://t.co/pSeY4U3CDu pic.twitter.com/jVwiLNoDVg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2023

A significant modification is expected to happen after Real Madrid failed to showcase their top form this season. They were ousted by Barcelona in the La Liga title race and suffered a humiliating elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Manchester City. With news coming out about Karim Benzema’s departure, Madrid seem to be desperate to shortlist the possible options to replace the long-serving striker.

Al Ittihad, a Saudi Pro League side, is known to be interested in signing Karim Benzema with a mouth-watering deal reportedly on the table. But the 25-year-old footballer has expressed his desire to remain at Santiago Bernabeu for one more season.

Kai Havertz might not be a perfect replacement for Karim Benzema but the German international’s inclusion could bolster Madrid’s attacking third. Since shifting his base to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in September 2020, Havertz has endured a mixed spell at the West London club. He was the sailor of the ship when Chelsea lifted the Champions League title in the 2020-21 season, scoring the winning goal against Manchester City in the final.

Although, Havertz was not at his best this season, which saw Chelsea finish 12th in the Premier League table. The Blues could win just 11 out of their 38 league games. Havertz made 47 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions and could manage just 9 goals. During his period at Stamford Bridge, Havertz has played 139 games in the Chelsea colours and has netted 32 goals while providing 15 assists.