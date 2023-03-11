Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Refuses to Answer Questions About Kylian Mbappe Transfer

Kylian Mbappe’s possible move to Real Madrid has been a big talking point of transfer windows for the last couple of seasons. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker’s willingness to represent the Los Blancos is an open secret.

Previously, Mbappe was on the verge of joining Real Madrid last year but the talks between the two European giants eventually broke down. However, speculations are still rife about the Frenchman’s potential move to the Madrid-based outfit. Amid the rumours, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on his side’s chances of pursuing Mbappe in the summer transfer window. “Would I like to sign Mbappe? Ask me today, you can ask also in two weeks or three months — I will never answer this question," the Italian reportedly said in a pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga match against Espanyol on Saturday, March 11.

Mbappe, at the age of 18, signed a record-breaking deal to join PSG from the French football club Monaco. He had completed a high-profile €180 million move to PSG in 2017. At that point in time, Mbappe emerged as the second-most expensive player in the history of world football.

Mbappe signed another lucrative deal last summer to renew his contract at PSG. In his new contract, the 24-year-old reportedly earns around €6 million per week. He had extended his contract by two seasons in May last year. His current contract will expire in 2024. Mbappe recently joined Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani to score 200 goals for the Parisians. The French striker may be enjoying a fruitful run at PSG but he has not still been able to win the much-coveted Champions League trophy for the Parc Des Princes-based outfit.

PSG’s latest Champions League disqualification did enough to spark debate over his possible transfer move. However, Mbappe remained simply unfazed by the rumours and he vowed to focus on winning the domestic league title for PSG this season. “No, no, I’m calm. The only thing that matters to me this season is to win Ligue 1 and then we’ll see. At the moment, I’m only talking about this season. Nothing else matters to me. We are disappointed,” Mbappe had told the reporters following the second-leg Champions League round-of-16 fixture against Bayern Munich earlier this week.

In their next match, PSG will be facing Brest in Ligue 1 on Sunday, March 12.

