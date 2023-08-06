Real Madrid Likely to Table First Offer For Kylian Mbappe in Next 10 Days: Report

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe continue to dominate the headlines as the Frenchman’s acrimonious divorce from Paris Saint-Germain remains one of the biggest talking points in the ongoing summer transfer window.

With Mbappe making it clear that he is not going to renew his contract, PSG have been trying their best to convince the Frenchman to stay for one more year. According to the latest information from transfer window expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG even tried to give Mbappe a contract extension with a mandatory exit clause next year but even that was rejected by the World Cup winner.

Real Madrid meanwhile are reportedly gearing up to table their first offer for Mbappe having watched the saga unfold from a distance all summer. The club are waiting for PSG or Mbappe to make the first move, however, according to a report from Le Parisien (via MD), Madrid could table their first offer for the 24-year-old in the next ten days.

Even though Los Blancos would prefer to snap up the star forward on a free signing next year with PSG likely to demand in excess of 200 million euros, they could yet test PSG’s resolve with a late offer to tempt the Parisians.

According to PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi, the club are desperate not to lose their player on a free transfer and thus they have put Mbappe on the transfer market.

However, the Frenchman has no intentions to leave the club just yet, although Madrid could look to wait until August 15 to make their initial bid for Mbappe.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are set to kick-start their La Liga campaign against Athletic Club on August 13 and that means they are likely to be without Mbappe for their first game of the season but depending on the bid, they will try to test PSG’s resolve as the summer window nears the end.

PSG have their hands tied, and time is ticking.