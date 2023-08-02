CHANGE LANGUAGE
Real Madrid Legend Marcelo Breaks Opponent's Leg in Two, Sent Off in Tears | WATCH
Real Madrid Legend Marcelo Breaks Opponent's Leg in Two, Sent Off in Tears | WATCH

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 08:17 IST

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Marcelo broke Luciano Sanchez's leg (AP and Twitter)

Marcelo broke Luciano Sanchez's leg (AP and Twitter)

Marcelo was sent off in tears after his lunge at Luciano Sanchez during a Copa Libertadores match left the Argentinos Jrs defender with a horrific injury.

An Argentinos Juniors defender broke his left leg on Tuesday during a Copa Libertadores match in Buenos Aires. Luciano Sanchez, 29, suffered the serious injury after a challenge by former Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, now playing for Brazil’s Fluminense. Marcelo was dribbling past Sanchez when his leading foot went past the ball and caught the Argentine high on the shin with force. The Argentinos player’s leg buckled underneath him at a shocking angle, leaving him lying in agony on the pitch.

The former Real Madrid player was sent off in tears as the Argentinian screamed on the pitch, surrounded by concerned players on both teams. The incident took place in the 56th minute of the match, which finished 1-1.

Argentinos said Sanchez was taken to the nearby Finochietto Sanatorium for treatment as local media say doctors estimated Sanchez’ recovery time between eight and 12 months due to the incident.

“I lived a very tough moment on the pitch today," Marcelo said on social media. “With no intention I injured a fellow footballer. I want to wish you the best possible recovery, Luciano Sanchez."

Argentinos Juniors thanked the Brazilian club and the footballer for their concern for Sanchez.

“We are rivals, not enemies,” the Argentinian club said.

Fluminense coach Fernando Diniz, who is also Brazil’s national team coach until the middle of next year, said in a press conference that Marcelo did not deserve to be sent off and called the incident “an unfortunate event.”

Gabriel Avalos opened the scoring with a volley for the hosts in the 14th minute of the first leg of the round-of-16 match. Argentinos later saw its goalkeeper Alexis Martin Arias sent off in the 76th minute, and be replaced by substitute midfielder Luciano Heredia until the end of the match.

Fluminense took advantage of the opportunity and equalized with Samuel Xavier in the 87th minute from long range.

The teams will play again next Tuesday at the Maracana Stadium for a place in the quarterfinals.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
