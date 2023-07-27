WATCH: Joselu Wonder Strike and Jude Bellingham Goal Help Real Madrid Beat Manchester United in USA Exhibition

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid registered a 2-0 win over Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United on Thursday in their USA pre-season tour as Los Blancos and the Red Devils enthralled fans in Texas, USA.

An early strike from Jude Bellingham and a brilliant overhead kick from Joselu sealed the win for the Spanish giants.

ALSO READ| Transfer News LIVE, 27 July: Kylian Mbappe Turns Down Saudi Talks, Al Hilal Want Marco Verratti

Bellingham controlled a lobbed ball from defender Antonio Rudiger near the edge of the area with his left foot and lifted it over the head of the onrushing Manchester United debutant goalkeeper, Andre Onana, to get the game underway.

Jude Bellingham’s first goal for Real Madrid is a beauty 😍pic.twitter.com/DmraoCUYl6 — Mikael Madridista (@MikaelMadridsta) July 27, 2023

United fielded a competitive lineup following their loss to Wrexham United on Wednesday, in which ten Hag gave the youngsters in the team a run out in the 3-1 loss against the Welsh team during the pre-season exhibition.

Fullbacks Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw flanked the centre-back duo of Rafael Varane and Lisandro Martinez while Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo started in the middle of the park before Mainoo was replaced by Christian Erikson early on.

Former Chelsea player Mason Mount, skipper Bruno Fernandes, Argentine youngster Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford formed the attack up front.

Madrid also named a strong eleven to start the game as Andriy Lunin started at goal and Fran Garcia, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Daniel Carvajal made the defensive unit. Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelian Tchouameni and Luka Modric comprised made up the midfield while Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo made up the attacking troika.

Madrid headed into the break with a slender one-goal advantage before Ancelotti decided to bring in reinforcements right out of the tunnel at the beginning of the second period.

While ten Hag opted to wait until the hour mark to bring on some fresh pair of legs.

Madrid brought on Joselu in the 62nd minute of the game to replace Rodrygo and the 33-year-old Spaniard left his mark on the game with a spectacular bicycle kick goal in the 89th minute to put the result beyond any doubt.

Joselu’s bicycle kick from this angle…pic.twitter.com/ASCXKEVZbs— Mikael Madridista (@MikaelMadridsta) July 27, 2023

Madrid play their next pre-season exhibition against Barcelona on Sunday, while United are scheduled to play Borussia Dortmund on Monday.