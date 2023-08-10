Real Madrid Searching for New Keeper as Thibaut Courtois Injures ACL; Likely Out for the Season

Real Madrid’s star goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois is is likely to miss the entirety of the 2023-2024 season as the player ruptured his ACL. He is set to undergo surgery in the coming days.

The club’s website broke the news officially regarding Courtois’s injury. The statement said, “After the tests carried out on our player Thibaut Courtois he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days."

The Belgian keeper was one of the key reasons why Real Madrid managed to win the Champions League in the 2021-2022 season. Including the likes of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric, Courtois cemented his place as one of the key players on the side. He managed to set a record for the most saves recorded on Opta in the Champions League finals with a total of nine saves in the final.

READ MORE: ‘Deeply Disappointed’: Thibaut Courtois Lashes Back at Belgium Coach Tedesco Amid Captaincy Snub - News18

The Belgian started off his career with the Belgian club, Genk, then made the switch to Stamford Bridge’s Chelsea. He was loaned to his current club’s arch-rivals, Atletico Madrid and the during Mourinho’s second stint with Chelsea he made Courtois his number-one keeper. After a strong display at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, then made the big move to Real Madrid. His move to Real Madrid was for a reported fee of 35 million Euros and the keeper signed a six-year contract with the club.

The club will be looking for a replacement or a loan with the injury of Courtois. It is yet to be seen who the club will target. The budget might be less since the club already splashed the cash for the big-money signing of English man Jude Bellingham from Dortmund.

The loss of Courtois will add another hole in the Real Madrid squad as the club also lost their Ballon d’Or winner, Karim Benzema who joined the Saudi League following the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo.