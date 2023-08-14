Real Madrid Sign Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on Season-long Loan

Real Madrid and Chelsea FC agreed on the loan of Kepa Arrizabalaga for a season-long loan deal on Monday.

The Madrid-based club announced the Spanish goalkeeper will joining until June 30, 2024.

Kepa has been roped in as cover for the injured Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois, 31, will be sidelined for several months after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during a training session last Thursday.

“The club wish him well for the season ahead in Madrid, where he will work with former Chelsea head coach Carlo Ancelotti," the Blues said in a statement.

Kepa, in his five seasons at Chelsea, has won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, the Europa League as well as the European Super Cup.

He also received the award for the best save in the Premier League for the 2022-2023 season.

Kepa is a Spanish international and won the 2023 Nations League as well as the the Under-19 European Championship in 2012.

Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for a record 80 million euros fee for a goalkeeper but fell out of favour in the London club, who signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

He has reportedly been targeted by Bayern Munich as the German side are seeking to replace their own injured goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, but Real Madrid moved faster to secure the deal.

In fact, Courtois too had joined Real from Chelsea in 2018 after winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He was named Player-of-the-Match following the 2022 Champions League final after producing one of the greatest goalkeeping performances in a European Cup final.

Courtois recorded nine saves to deny Liverpool in Paris, leading his club to a record extending 14th European title after a 1-0 win.

Real Madrid had only one other goalkeeper in their first team squad, Ukraine’s Andriy Lunin.

The 24-year-old Lunin has made only nine Spanish league appearances for the club since signing from Zorya Luhansk in 2018. He spent his first two seasons in Spain on loan spells with Leganes, Valladolid and Oviedo.

(With inputs from Agencies)