Real Madrid vs AC Milan Live Football Streaming For Club Friendly Game: How to Watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan Coverage on TV And Online

Real Madrid and AC Milan will go head-to-head in a club-friendly clash ahead of the 2023-24 club season. Carlo Ancelotti’s side ended their previous season with a Copa Del Rey triumph. In the league, they finished second only to Barcelona, wrapping up what was a typical season for the Los Blancos.

The friendly tie will be hosted by the Rose Bowl Stadium in California on July 24. AC Milan would also be eager to kick off their campaign with a pre-season triumph over the Kings of Europe aka Real Madrid.

Apart from the Spanish Cup, Real Madrid also won the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup last season. The club saw a major departure as Karim Benzema left Los Blancos for the Saudi Pro League. Jude Bellingham was signed by the club from Dortmund to strengthen the squad for the upcoming season. The Spanish side are always major contenders for every competition they play in and nothing has changed for the upcoming season.

AC Milan finished fourth in Serie A last season. They were also the runners-up in the Italian Super Cup. Milan would be looking to recover from last season’s blunders as they would be eyeing Serie A glory in the upcoming club campaign.

Both teams have a significant footballing history as they have been crowned European champions a combined 21 times. Real Madrid still are the favourites to win the epic friendly clash on Monday.

Ahead of Monday’s Club Friendly game match between Real Madrid and AC Milan; here is all you need to know:

What date Club Friendly game match between Real Madrid and AC Milan will be played?

The Club Friendly game match between Real Madrid and AC Milan will be played on July 24, Monday.

Where will the Club Friendly game match Real Madrid vs AC Milan be played?

The Club Friendly game match between Real Madrid and AC Milan will be played at the Rose Bowl in California.

What time will the Club Friendly game match between Real Madrid and AC Milan begin?

The Club Friendly game match between Real Madrid and AC Milan will start at 7:30 AM IST on July 24, Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs AC Milan Club Friendly game match?

Real Madrid vs AC Milan match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan Club Friendly game match live streaming?

Real Madrid vs AC Milan match will be streamed live on the official Tottenham app.

What are the Probable XIs of Real Madrid and AC Milan For the Club Friendly game?

Real Madrid Probable XI: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Fran Garcia, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo, Joselu, Vinicius Junior

AC Milan Probable XI: Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Mateo Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori, Alessandro Florenzi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tommaso Pobega, Rafael Leao, Rade Krunic, Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud