Real Madrid vs Almeria Live Streaming For La Liga 2022-23: How to Watch Real Madrid vs Almeria Live on TV, Online
2-MIN READ

Real Madrid vs Almeria Live Streaming For La Liga 2022-23: How to Watch Real Madrid vs Almeria Live on TV, Online

Published By: Amrit Santlani

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 22:00 IST

Madrid

Real Madrid vs Almeria Live Streaming La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid vs Almeria Live Streaming La Liga 2022-23

Check out the live streaming details for the Real Madrid and Almeria La Liga 2022-23 match to be played at Santiago Bernabeu

After losing three valuable points to Girona, Real Madrid are set to square off against Almeria at their home in the upcoming La Liga fixture. The highly anticipated clash is slated to be hosted at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 29. The match will kick off on Saturday at 10 PM IST.

Real Madrid are going through a mixed spell in recent times. They have been the dominant force in the Champions League but have not been performing up to the mark in the domestic league.

Girona stunned Los Blancos in the last match, beating them 4-2 in a neck-to-neck battle. Looking at the La Liga standings, Real Madrid are still 11 points behind their Clasico rivals Barcelona, who are holding the top spot.

ALSO READ| Barcelona Could Sell Raphinha To Make Way For Lionel Messi

Meanwhile, Almeria are battling to erase their relegation threat. They are presently occupying the 15th place in the league table with 33 points. In their last league appearance, Almeria registered a 2-1 victory over Getafe, who had to play with 10 men in the second half.

Ahead of Saturday’s La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Almeria; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Almeria will be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Almeria will take place on April 29, Saturday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Real Madrid vs Almeria be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Almeria will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Almeria begin?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Almeria will begin at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Almeria La Liga 2022-23 match?

Real Madrid vs Almeria match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Almeria La Liga 2022-23 match?

Real Madrid vs Almeria match will be streamed live on the Voot app and website in India.

Real Madrid vs Almeria Possible Starting XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Ceballos, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius

Almeria Predicted Starting Line-up: Martinez, Kaiky, Ely, Babic, Puigmal, Robertone, Costa, Centelles, Melero, Suarez, Baptistao

first published:April 28, 2023, 22:00 IST
