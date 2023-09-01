Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Football Streaming For La Liga Game: How to Watch Real Madrid vs Getafe Coverage on TV And Online

Real Madrid will face Getafe in their fourth La Liga fixture of the season this Saturday. The Los Blancos are currently in brilliant form. They have recorded three wins in the three La Liga games they have played. They are also the only team in the league with the perfect win record so far as they sit on top of the table. They will be eager to continue their winning run as they look to dethrone Barcelona as the Kings of Spain.

Santiago Bernabeu will host the league clash on September 2. Getafe had a really poor start to their campaign as they won a single match in the three games they played. They will be eager to shock Madrid on their home turf by securing an unexpected victory.

Real Madrid were spotless in their opening game against Athletic Bilbao as they beat them 2-0. The game saw a debuting Jude Bellingham score his first goal at the club. He didn’t slow down in the next game either, scoring a brace against Almeria. His couple of goals helped Madrid pick up a 3-1 victory. Bellingham rescued another three points for Madrid scoring an 81st minute stunner in their game against Celta Vigo last Saturday.

Getafe halted the reigning Spanish champions, Barcelona, to a 0-0 draw in their opening La Liga game. They lost their next game 0-3 to Girona before picking up a comfortable 1-0 win against Alaves.

Ahead of Saturday’s La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe will be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe will be played on September 2, Saturday.

Where will the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Getafe be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What time will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe will start at 7:45 PM IST on September 2, Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga match?

Real Madrid vs Getafe match will be televised on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga match live streaming?

Real Madrid vs Getafe match will be streamed live on the Voot and JioCinema app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of Real Madrid and Getafe For the La Liga game?

Real Madrid Probable XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Fran Garcia, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Getafe Probable XI: David Soria, Damian Suarez, Domingos Duarte, Stefan Mitrovic, Gaston Alvarez, Juan Iglesias, Nemanja Maskimovic, Djene Dakonam, Jaime Mata, Juanmi Latasa, Borja Mayoral