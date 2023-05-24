Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Live Football Streaming For La Liga 2022-23: How to Watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Coverage on TV And Online

Real Madrid have been going through a turbulent phase at this moment. They were knocked out of the Champions League after being thrashed by Manchester City in the semi-final. Following the nightmarish defeat, Los Blancos fell short of Valencia in their last La Liga appearance, losing the away fixture 1-0. Carlo Ancelotti’s boys will desperately eye to return to winning ways when Rayo Vallecano visit Santiago Bernabeu for Real’s upcoming La Liga assignment. The match will be played on May 24 and the on-field actions will kick off at 11:00 PM IST.

Real Madrid have suffered as many as three defeats in their last five league games. They have also lost the second spot in the La Liga table to Athletico Madrid and currently are one point behind their derby rivals after 35 games. Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano are coming off two consecutive defeats. They endured a close 2-1 defeat against Espanyol in the last match. With 46 points to their name, Rayo Vallecano are now occupying the 11th place in the league table.

Ahead of Wednesday’s La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will take place on May 24, Wednesday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano begin?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will begin at 11:00 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2022-23 match?

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2022-23 match?

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano match will be streamed live on the Voot app and website in India.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Possible Starting XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba, Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric, Asensio, Benzema, Rodrygo

Rayo Vallecano Predicted Starting Line-up: Dimitrievski, Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, F. Garcia, Comesana, Valentin, Palazon, Trejo, A. Garcia, De Tomas