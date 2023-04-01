Real Madrid vs Valladolid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match Live

Real Madrid will look to register a convincing win when it hosts Valladolid in La Liga on April 2. Carlo Ancelotti’s side were defeated by arch-rivals Barcelona 2-1 in their last La Liga fixture. As a result, Los Blancos are now 12 points behind division leaders Barcelona. A win on Sunday will go a long way in closing that gap. But even a win against Valladolid will not guarantee Real Madrid’s revival. Xavi’s team will have to have a serious wobble if Real Madrid are to retain their La Liga title this season. The hosts will miss the services of Nacho as the Spaniard picked up a yellow card in El Clasico. But Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba should feature in their starting XI.

On the other hand, Valladolid suffered a 3-1 loss to Athletic Club before the international break. Valladolid will be keen to avoid relegation by causing an upset against Real Madrid. Ahead of the match between Real Madrid and Valladolid, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valladolid be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valladolid will be played on April 2, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valladolid be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valladolid will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What time will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valladolid begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valladolid will begin at 7:45 pm IST on April 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valladolid?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valladolid will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valladolid?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valladolid will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Real Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Courtois; Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Valladolid Probable Starting Line-up: Asenjo; Fresneda, Perez, El Yamiq, Olaza; Aguado, I Sanchez, Monchu; Plata, Larin, Plano

