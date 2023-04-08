CHANGE LANGUAGE
Real Madrid vs Villarreal Live Streaming For La Liga 2022-23: How to Watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal Coverage on TV And Online

April 08, 2023

Madrid

Check out the live streaming details for the Real Madrid and Villarreal La Liga 2022-23 match to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid

Buoyed by a remarkable away win over Barcelona in Copa del Rey, Real Madrid will be looking to carry forward the momentum in the domestic league. Carlo Ancelotti’s men will look to reduce the gap to table-toppers Barcelona to nine points as they are all set to resume their La Liga campaign on Sunday. In their next fixture, Real Madrid will take on Villarreal on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. In their last La Liga meeting, Villarreal had secured a 2-1 win over the Galacticos. Real Madrid will now head into fixture after winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. With 59 points to their name, Real Madrid are now placed in second position in the La Liga standings.

Villarreal have been unbeaten in their last two La Liga fixtures. Quique Setien’s men now find themselves at the sixth spot in the La Liga standings.

When will the Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2022-23 match be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Villarreal will be played on April 9, Sunday.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2022-23 match be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Villarreal will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2022-23 match start?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Villarreal will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2022-23 match?

The match between Real Madrid and Villarreal will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2022-23 match on TV?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Villarreal will be televised live on Sports 18 network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Real Madrid and Villarreal?

Real Madrid predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Villarreal predicted starting line-up: Pepe Reina, Juan Foyth, Aissa Mandi, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza, Ramon Terrats, Daniel Parejo, Alex Baena, Samuel Chukwueze, Jose Luis Morales, Yeremi Pino

