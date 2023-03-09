Real Madrid's Marco Asensio Could Make Liverpool Switch Coming Summer, Says Report

Marco Asensio reportedly might part ways with his current club Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Spanish forward could see shifting his base to England with Premier League giants Liverpool showing interest in his service, sports correspondent Jacque Talbot noted on Twitter.

Madrid boss Carlos Ancelotti is not quite impressed with Asensio’s performance this season, which made the footballer lose his place in the starting lineup. The 27-year-old winger can be a fruitful signing for Liverpool as the Reds have been struggling to bring out their A-game this season, especially in the forward line.

Liverpool also like Asensio (I know, I know!) He is a free agent in the summer and would represent a cheap option and something of a replacement for the departing Roberto Firmino. Told Pep Lijnders is a big fan of Spaniard.— Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) March 8, 2023

Marco Asensio is standing on the brink of concluding his existing contract with Real Madrid. Liverpool’s assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, who is said to be an admirer of Asensio, may convince boss Jurgen Klopp in bringing him to Anfield.

“Liverpool also like Asensio. He is a free agent in the summer and would represent a cheap option and something of a replacement for the departing Roberto Firmino. Told Pep Lijnders is a big fan of the Spaniard,” Jacque Talbot tweeted.

Liverpool is anticipated to put more focus on restructuring their attacking lineup in the coming season as their contract with Roberto Firmino is on the verge of expiring and the Brazilian star can leave the club in the summer, which can pave the way for Asensio.

Asensio is considered one of the most versatile forwards in recent times. Kicking off his footballing career as a right-winger, the Spanish international has demonstrated his adaptability in other positions as well. Owing to his exceptional finishing ability and ball control, Asensio can be utilised as a centre forward or a false 9.

Looking at his performance in this La Liga season, Marco Asensio has got to feature in 18 matches, out of which Ancelotti preferred him as a starter in seven games. In his limited appearance, Asensio has netted four goals in total, while also providing three assists.

Apart from Asensio’s deal, Liverpool and Madrid may clash in the race of signing English prodigy Jude Bellingham, who is currently playing for Borussia Dortmund and has a price tag of over €130 million. Manchester City also have the possibility to enter the battle as the third bird as Pep Guardiola has reportedly shown interest in Bellingham.

