Relegation from Premier League On Cards? Here's What Worst Case Scenario May look Like for Chelsea

Chelsea have spent more than £600 million in the last two transfer windows, but the staggering amount could hardly do enough in improving their poor on-field performance. With just 10 victories to their name, the London giants are currently reeling at No. 12 in the Premier League standings. If they finish in this position at the end of the season, it will be the club’s worst placing since the 1993-94 season when Chelsea finished 14th in the standings. The Blues are currently nine points above the relegation zone. However, mathematically, relegation threats still loom very much large over Chelsea. There are several ifs and buts for Chelsea to endure relegation from the Premier League for the first time since its inception in 1992. Nottingham Forest, Everton and Southampton right now find themselves in the relegation zone.

For Chelsea to go down this season, the Stamford Bridge-based outfit will, first and foremost, have to lose their final five Premier League matches. All three of Nottingham Forest, Leicester and Leeds will also have to collect at least 10 points from their last four games to ensure Chelsea’s relegation. Chelsea will face relegation if Bournemouth, Wolves and West Ham United manage to surpass Frank Lampard’s men on the points table.

In their last outing, Chelsea had to concede a 3-1 defeat at the hands of city rivals Arsenal. “From what this season tells you, from start to finish, we have to find the reasons quickly. It’s not an overnight fix. The main answer is simple. We have to do the basics better and then we’ll get some progress. It’s clear tonight for me. The first half is nowhere near good enough. But it’s the reality. It’s what I’ve come into,” Lampard was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters following the Arsenal drubbing. Chelsea, in their next match, will take on Bournemouth on Saturday.

The current season has so far proved to be quite torrid for Frank Lampard also. The former midfielder became the first English manager to lose 10 matches in a row while in charge of a top-flight club for 35 years. Lampard was appointed as Chelsea’s caretaker manager last month. In his first stint as Chelsea manager, Lampard had coached the Blues for 18 months.

