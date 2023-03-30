RFEF Annoyed With Gavi For Certain Gestures During International Break: Report

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is reportedly irked with Gavi following the youngster’s certain behaviours during the international break in March. The 18-year-old turned down the invitation for participating in an autograph session in Malaga ahead of the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers fixture against Norway. His denial left the governing body far from pleased, a report by the Spanish outlet Relevo stated.

For a reason, Gavi initially claimed to have an acute headache and asked for rest but he was later “forced” to attend the event. Moreover, the Barcelona midfielder annoyed the newly-appointed Spain boss Luis de la Fuente for attempting some harsh tackles on his teammates during a training session.

Earlier, Gavi got involved in an on-field clash with Dani Ceballos during a crucial La Liga fixture against Real Madrid on March 20.

Ceballos attempted a brutal challenge against Barca forward Robert Lewandowski before his national teammate gave the Madrid star the taste of his own medicine. The duo, however, erased all the hard feelings ahead of joining the national unit with Ceballos revealing it was all “good vibe.”

Spain headed to the Euro qualifying campaign following a disappointing elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the hands of Morocco in the Round of 16. They got the better of Norway in the first match, beating them 3-0 at home. Dani Olmo gave Spain an early lead in the 13th minute while Jesulu netted a brace late in the second half.

Luis de la Fuente’s side, however, could not continue the winning momentum in the subsequent fixture. In the away outing against Scotland, the Spanish brigade endured a 2-0 defeat. Scott McTominay was the standout performer for the hosts as the Manchester United midfielder struck the net twice.

Gavi, who is recognised as a favourite player for Fuente, found his place in the starting line-up for the Norway game. But he was sidelined against Scotland. Gavi’s club career has also been going through a turbulent period with Barcelona confused about registering his contract. He is currently prohibited from donning the number six kit for Barca, and if his contract can’t be signed in the upcoming summer window, the La Masia graduate could leave the club for free.

