RFEF Regional Representatives Call for Resignation of Outcast Luis Rubiales

On Monday, Spanish Football Federation’s (RFEF) Regional representatives demanded the immediate resignation of the body’s President Luis Rubiales for grabbing player Jenni Hermoso and kissing her on the lips at the World Cup.

Rubiales caused a huge uproar as he kissed Hermoso on the lips during the presentation ceremony of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final, following the Iberian nation’s first-ever win in the women’s showpiece tournament thanks to skipper Olga Carmona’s lone strike in the 1-0 win over England.

Many representatives had initially applauded Rubiales when he announced on Friday he would not quit, but are now asking him to step down after the country’s High Court prosecutor opened a preliminary investigation on whether Rubiales might have committed an act of sexual aggression.

”Following recent events and the unacceptable behaviour that has seriously damaged Spanish football’s image, the (regional) presidents demand that Luis Rubiales immediately resign,” the representatives said in a statement.

The about-turn at the federation added pressure on Rubiales, who was suspended by FIFA on Saturday amid a furore over the incident at the presentation ceremony following Spain’s World Cup win in Sydney on Aug. 20.

Rubiales, 46, has refused to step down, saying the kiss – which took place in a live broadcast – was consensual. His mother is holed up in a church in the family’s hometown of Motril and has started a hunger strike in support of her son.

Hermoso, her teammates and the Spanish government say the kiss was unwanted and demeaning.

The situation has spiralled into a national row over women’s rights, macho behaviour and sexual abuse with many acting ministers asking for Rubiales to leave.

Acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz demanded the dismissal of the head coaches of both men’s and women’s national squads.

The victory and the following incident come after a turbulent year in Spanish football as multiple international women’s players stepped down citing mental health reasons.

The situation of the top brass running RFEF has not been helped by the fiasco on the international stage which has infuriated football fans and women worldwide.