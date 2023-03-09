Richarlison Blasts Spurs Boss Antonio Conte after Champions League Exit

Tottenham’s record-breaking signing Richarlison has lashed out at head coach Antonio Conte for keeping him on the bench during the Champions League clash against AC Milan. Moreover, Richarlison branded Tottenham’s season so far as ‘s***.’ The Brazilian also confessed that the team management’s decision to keep him on the bench last night has left him simply baffled. Richarlison, during the Champions League game against AC Milan, came on the pitch as a substitute in the 70th minute but he could do hardly anything impressive to win the tie for the London-based side. Conte’s men crashed out of Champions League 1-0 on aggregate against AC Milan after a goalless draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last night. Following the second leg of the round-of-16 fixture, Richarlison expressed his feelings in an explosive interview with TNT Sports.

“It was going well, in a good sequence, two wins against West Ham and Chelsea. Suddenly, he (Cristian Stellini) put me on the bench, against Wolverhampton he put me on for five minutes. I asked why? They didn’t tell me anything. Let’s see what he (Conte) will say tomorrow, but there are no fools here either, I’m a professional, I work every day and I want to play. There are minutes left, time left. ‘This season, excuse the word, it’s been s***, because I don’t have minutes, I suffered a little with the injury,” Richarlison was quoted as per ESPN.

“ESSA TEMPORADA ESTÁ SENDO UMA MERDA!" Rapaz, o Richarlison ficou pistola depois da eliminação do Tottenham na Champions. E teve recado pro treinador Antonio Conte também… 👀 Confira! #CasaDaChampions🎙️: @fredcaldeira pic.twitter.com/IJrDt4ekXY — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) March 8, 2023

Tottenham had reportedly broken its record transfer with the signing of Richarlison last year. The 25-year-old had completed his move to Tottenham form Everton in a £60 million deal ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, his much-talked-about Tottenham deal has not so far proved to be quite impactful. The Brazilian has till now scored two goals after making 24 appearances for Tottenham. He has been in the playing XI 12 times out of his 25 matches across all competitions this season.

Richarlison had started for Tottenham in their victories over West Ham United and Chelsea in the Premier League. He had also been a part of Tottenham’s playing XI in the FA Cup fixture against Sheffield United on March 2. But assistant manager Cristian Stellini decided to keep him on the bench in Tottenham’s Premier League encounter against Wolves. The scene did not change much after Antonio Conte took charge of the side. Richarlison, under the Italian manager, did not find his name in the starting XI during Tottenham’s second-leg round-of-16 tie against AC Millan.

