Richarlison Shares When He Was Scolded By Antonio Conte for 'Two Hours'

Richarlison claimed he was scolded by Tottenham boss Antonio Conte for his expressing his discontent over having less match time during a Champions League fixture against AC Milan earlier in March. Richarlison had been given 20 minutes in the match. During the post-match interview, the Brazilian admitted his below-par performance throughout the season, underlining the fact that he “didn’t have the minutes.” Speaking about the controversy in a Youtube podcast on the channel Que Papinho, Richarlison revealed that Conte was not happy with the player’s outburst in front of the media and spent as much as two hours venting out his frustration in front of the entire squad.

Richarlison further said that he had to apologise to Antonio Conte in regard to the interview. “I made a mistake when I stated in an interview that I needed game time. I later sought an apology, otherwise, he could punish me. He scolded me to prove that he was the commandant. It is his way to deal with such things,” Richarlison said, as quoted by Sport Bible.

Antonio Conte later shared his view on Richarlison’s bombshell interview. Speaking in a press conference, the Italian manager confirmed Richarlison’s apology, while agreeing with the player’s description of his performance. “His season has not been good. He had injuries”, Conte said. Only three weeks later, Conte was sacked by Tottenham after he lashed out at the players and the club officials following a 3-3 draw with Southampton in a Premier League fixture. During his 16-month tenure at the London-based club, Antonio Conte failed to win anything significant with the Spurs finishing fourth in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Richarlison signed a five-year contract with Tottenham Hotspurs for a record fee of £60 million. ESPN reported that £50 million of the amount was to be paid upfront with £10 million in add-ons. The Brazilian failed to impress in London as he only managed to score on three occasions while making 35 appearances across all competitions. Richarlison’s majority of the spell was hampered by injuries. He acquired a calf injury in October last year that sidelined him for 24 days. No more than a month later Richarlison picked up a hamstring injury that saw him out of action for 35 days.