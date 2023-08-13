Euro 2020 Winner Roberto Mancini Quits as Italy National Team Coach

Italian manager Roberto Mancini resigned from his position as the head coach of the Italian National Football Team on Sunday.

The 58-year-old Italian tactician led the Azzurri to the Euro 2020 title as he managed the team that edged out England in the final of the continental tournament.

FIGC said in a statement that they have taken note of “the resignation of Roberto Mancini as coach of the Italian national team received late yesterday evening".

The Italian football body also added that they would appoint a successor to Mancini in the upcoming days.

Mancini took charge of the Italian side following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which was the first time the Mediterranean side had missed out on the headline tournament since 1958.

Mancini took over the role in May 2018 as a caretaker before being appointed as the permanent boss of the Azzurri. He led the Italians to an incredible 10 wins in the calendar year 2019 and helped the team remain unbeaten in the Euro 2020 qualifiers picking up wins in all their games. He was rewarded with a contract to helm the national side until the year 2026 as a result of his impressive performances.

Mancini reached the pinnacle of his Italian managerial career in the year 2021 as he led his nation to their second-ever UEFA Euro title, claiming the title during the tournament that was pushed by a year due to COVID-imposed restrictions.

Mancini was also responsible for leading Italy to a record 37-game unbeaten streak, surpassing the national record of 30 set by two-time FIFA World Cup winner Vittorio Pozzo and the record held by Brazil and Spain for going unbeaten in 35 games.

Argentina went unbeaten for 36 games before their streak was ended by Saudi Arabia in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 game, which ensured that Manici’s milestone remains intact.

However, in true Italian fashion, the national team had to endure yet another embarrassment as they failed to make the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following their defeat at the hands of unfancied North Macedonia during the semifinals of the qualification play-offs for the showpiece tournament.

Despite his failure to make it to the World Cup, Mancini’s tenure will be remembered for the Euro title and the rejuvenation of a nation that seemed to be down in the dirt following the 2018 WC qualification debacle.