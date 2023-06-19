Roma Manager Jose Mourinho Contacts PSG Midfielder for Summer Transfer Move: Report

Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera has reported that Roma head coach Jose Mourinho has reached out to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti in hopes of recruiting him. The report published by the above-mentioned outlet even claims that the Portuguese manager called Verratti in a bid to recruit him this summer.

The ‘Special One’ has tried signing Verratti because he reportedly believes that the club’s latest project would lure the Italian international. An article published by Sportskeeda quoted Radio Roma mentioning that the Italian club are looking forward to approaching the former Pescara footballer and getting him signed this summer. But signing Marco Verratti won’t be too easy as he comes in with a huge amount of wage.

The 30-year-old had signed a two-year contract extension with Les Parisiens in December last year. The new deal keeps him at the club till June 2026.Signing Marco Verratti on loan can be another viable option for Roma. Previously, the Serie A side had acquired the services of Dutch midfielder Gini Wijnaldum on loan.

If Roma are able to get Verratti, he would become the highest-paid player in the history of the club, barring any changes to the contract of Paulo Dybala.Marco Verratti has had an impressive stint at PSG so far and he has lifted numerous trophies at the Parc des Princes.

He has won 30 trophies for the club which is the most by any player. He is also the second most capped player in the club’s history just behind former French footballer Jean-Marc Pilorget.There have been reports for weeks now concerning the future of Marco Verratti and where he will land after the season comes to an end. Many have speculated that he may very well to join Manchester City.

With Jose Mourinho reportedly trying his best, Verratti can very well be seen lacing his boots for Giallorossi in the summer transfer market.Marco Verratti was signed by PSG in 2012 after his breakout season with Pescara where he caught everyone’s attention.

Known for his great playmaking skills Verratti is not considered a primary goal scorer. He has scored 11 goals in 416 matches played for PSG. While at international stage he has donned the Italy jersey 55 times.