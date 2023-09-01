Roma vs AC Milan Live Serie A: How to Watch Roma vs AC Milan Coverage on TV And Online

Roma and AC Milan will be facing each other on the Stadio Olimpico at Roma’s home ground. Roma is coming off a big loss and will be looking to bounce back and win their first match of the tournament.

AC Milan has started their campaign perfectly now and they will be looking to continue their dominant run. They are unbeaten till now and sit at the top of the table in Serie A. They were considered as one of the major contenders and they are performing as per expectations. They have defeated Bologna and Torino and scored 4 against the latter in their last match.

Roma on the other hand, is still looking for their first win in the tournament. They are coming off a loss to Verona to whom they lost 2-1. They will be looking to make a comeback and defeating the table toppers will boost their confidence. Milan will be the favourites entering the contest against Roma as they will look to continue their win streak.

When will the Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A match be played?

The Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A match will be played on Saturday, September 2.

Where will the Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A match be played?

The Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A match will be played at the Stadio Oilmpico.

What time will the Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A match be played?

The Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A match will start at 12:15 am IST.

How to live stream Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A match?

The Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A match can be streamed on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A match on TV?

The Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 in India.

What are the probable XIs of Roma vs AC Milan Serie A match?

Roma Predicted XI – Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorento, Chris Smalling, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leandro Paredes, Bryan Cristante, Nicola Zalewski, Paulo Dybala, Andrea Belotti

AC Milan Predicted XI – Mike Maginan, Davide Calabria, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Ruben Loftus-Check, Tijjani Rejinders, Rade Krunic, Rafael Leao, Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud,