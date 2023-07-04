Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Official Jersey Number Revealed by AC Milan

AC Milan have confirmed the shirt number that their new signing, ex-Chelsea and English midfielder, Ruben Loftus-Cheek will wear. The Englishman will inherit the number eight jersey, vacated by the departure of Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali to Newcastle United this week.

It was confirmed last week that Loftus-Cheek has signed a contract which will run until June 2027 and he is the first paid-for signing of the summer for AC Milan. Milan said in a statement that Loftus-Cheek has signed a four-year contract which Italian media report is worth four million euros a season.

However, unlike the signing of goalkeeper Marco Sportiello, AC Milan chose to withhold the official photoshoot. And for good reason, because now following Sandro Tonali’s sale to Newcastle, which was confirmed yesterday, the club revealed that Loftus-Cheek will take over the No.8 jersey for the Rossonieri in the upcoming season.

AC Milan were keen on signing Loftus-Cheek this window, with the midfielder having just 12 months remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge. Finally, the 27-year-old Englishman joined AC Milan on a permanent transfer after Chelsea agreed to a deal of around 21 million Euros ($22.8 million), last Friday.

Loftus-Cheek spent 19 years at Chelsea and made more than 150 appearances. With Chelsea, he won the Premier League, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup winner’s medals. He becomes the fifth player to leave the club this summer as newly-appointed Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino continues a mass rebuild of the squad for the upcoming season.

The English midfielder once again joins fellow England international and Chelsea Academy teammate Fikayo Tomori at the San Siro. He will be expected to fill in and take over the spot left by Italy’s Tonali, as AC Milan is set to move ahead in a new direction without the legendary Paolo Maldini as well.

He also will not be the only Chelsea Academy graduate to leave the club this summer as English midfielder Mason Mount is also set to make a big-money move to Manchester United.