News18
»
Sports
»
Football
»
FIFA U17 World Cup 2017
FIFA U17 World Cup 2017
Home
Live Match
Results
Schedule
Points Table
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Result
28 Oct, 2017 |
Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
ENG
5 - 2
ESP
match centre
England beat Spain 5 - 2
See All
Video Wall
Every Inch A Battle | Russia's March On Kyiv To Ukraine's Counterattack, The Biggest War Flashpoints
Photogallery
+10
Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures
+10
Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!
Results
Fixtures
08 - 11 Mar, 2023 |
Sir Vivian Richards Trophy
SA
vs
WI
320/10
92.2 overs
251/10
79.3 overs
South Africa beat West Indies by 284 runs
Full Scorecard
09 - 13 Mar, 2023 |
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
AUS
vs
IND
480/10
167.2 overs
571/10
178.5 overs
India drew with Australia
Full Scorecard
09 - 13 Mar, 2023 |
Sri Lanka in New Zealand
SL
vs
NZ
355/10
92.4 overs
373/10
107.3 overs
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets
Full Scorecard
12 - 14 Feb, 2023 |
West Indies in Zimbabwe
ZIM
vs
WI
115/10
40.5 overs
292/10
92.3 overs
West Indies beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 4 runs
Full Scorecard
16 - 19 Feb, 2023 |
England in New Zealand
ENG
vs
NZ
325/9
58.2 overs
306/10
82.5 overs
England beat New Zealand by 267 runs
Full Scorecard
23 Mar, 2023 |
Ireland in Bangladesh
BAN
vs
IRE
23 Mar, 2023 |
Netherlands in Zimbabwe
ZIM
vs
NED
24 Mar, 2023 |
Afghanistan and Pakistan in UAE
AFG
vs
PAK
25 Mar, 2023 |
West Indies in South Africa
SA
vs
WI
25 Mar, 2023 |
Sri Lanka in New Zealand
NZ
vs
SL
Live TV
Loading