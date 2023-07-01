India vs Lebanon LIVE, SAFF Championship: Sunil Chhetri's Blue Tigers v The Cedars, LBN 0-0 IND

India vs Lebanon: The Indian men’s football team face Lebanon for the third time in little over a fortnight in the semi-final of the SAFF Championship 2023 at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

After playing out a goalless draw in the group stage, the Blue Tigers secured a convincing 2-0 win over the Cedars to claim the Intercontinental Cup title in Bhubaneswar.

In SAFF Championship, India finished Group A in second spot, only trailing Kuwait on goals scored, with wins over Pakistan (4-0) and Nepal (2-0). Lebanon edged Maldives 1-0 to end their Group B campaign with a perfect nine points, adding to