Home » Football » India vs Lebanon LIVE, SAFF Championship: Sunil Chhetri's Blue Tigers v The Cedars, LBN 0-0 IND

India vs Lebanon LIVE, SAFF Championship: Sunil Chhetri's Blue Tigers v The Cedars, LBN 0-0 IND

IND VS LEB Football Match Live: Latest Updates of India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 semi-final at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 19:18 IST

Bengaluru, India

India vs Lebanon: The Indian men’s football team face Lebanon for the third time in little over a fortnight in the semi-final of the SAFF Championship 2023 at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

After playing out a goalless draw in the group stage, the Blue Tigers secured a convincing 2-0 win over the Cedars to claim the Intercontinental Cup title in Bhubaneswar.

In SAFF Championship, India finished Group A in second spot, only trailing Kuwait on goals scored, with wins over Pakistan (4-0) and Nepal (2-0). Lebanon edged Maldives 1-0 to end their Group B campaign with a perfect nine points, adding to their wins over Bangladesh (2-0) and Bhutan (4-1).

Jul 01, 2023 19:05 IST

SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE: Stimac Hugs Chhetri

Igor Stimac has a long hug for Sunil Chhetri as the Indian team arrive at the stadium.

The Indian head coach will be in the stands as he has been handed a two-match ban for his red-card offence after he argued with the match officials during the home side’s 1-1 draw against Kuwait in their last group match.

Jul 01, 2023 19:01 IST

SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE: Lebanon XI vs India

Lebanon Starting XI – Mehdi Khalil, Hassan Maatouk, Mahdi Zein, Hussein Zein, Ali Markabawi, Hasan Srour, George Melki, Nader Matar, Mouhammed Ali Dhaini, Walid Shour, Zein Al Farran

Jul 01, 2023 18:44 IST

SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE: India XI vs Lebanon

India Starting XI – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subhasish Bose, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri

Jul 01, 2023 18:35 IST

SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE: Kuwait Through to Final

Kuwait await in final for India or Lebanon…

Abdullah Al Bloushi scored for Kuwait in the dying minutes of the first half of extra time to beat Bangladesh and book their spot in the SAFF Championship final.

Jul 01, 2023 18:24 IST

SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE: India vs Lebanon Head-to-head

India have improved their head-to-head record against the Cedars in the Intercontinental Cup, with one draw and a victory. They will now aim to narrow the margin even further on Saturday, but they will face a tough challenge from Lebanon, who will seek to avenge their 2-0 loss in the Intercontinental Cup final.

In the nine previous meetings between the two sides, Lebanon has won four games, India has won twice, and three matches have ended in draws.

Jul 01, 2023 18:14 IST

SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE: 3rd Meeting Between India and Lebanon in a Fortnight

This is India’s third meeting with Lebanon recently.

During the Intercontinental Cup, the Blue Tigers exhibited their dominance against Lebanon over 180 minutes, and their commanding performances led them to a resounding victory in that tournament.

India will be eager to maintain their stronghold over Lebanon when the two clash once again on Saturday for a spot in the SAFF Championship final.

Jul 01, 2023 17:49 IST

SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE: India vs Lebanon in Semi-final

India will bank on the striking prowess of their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri to tame a formidable Lebanon in the SAFF Championship semifinal.

their wins over Bangladesh (2-0) and Bhutan (4-1).

Latest News