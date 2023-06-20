SAFF Championship 2023: Teams, Venue, Groups, Fixture and All You Need To Know

The SAFF Championship 2023 is all set to kick off in Bengaluru on June 21 and will continue till July 4. A total of eight teams will take part in the 14th edition of the coveted tournament. The teams have been divided into two groups with four participants in each. Hosts, India are included in Group A alongside Nepal, Kuwait and Pakistan, while Group B is comprised Bangladesh, Bhutan, Lebanon and Maldives. Despite being South Asian countries, Kuwait and Lebanon will take part in the SAFF Championship for the first time as they were specially invited by the governing body. A constant in the past editions, Sri Lanka will not play in the SAFF Championship 2023 because they are currently suspended by FIFA. SAFF Championship 2023 Format and Venue

The SAFF Championship 2023 will see a total of 15 matches, combining the group-league games, two semi-finals and a final. Each team will get to play three matches during the group stage, facing off against other teams of the same group once. As per the final points tally, the top two sides of both groups will advance to the knockout stage. All games will be hosted at a sole venue, the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Since making their first appearance in the SAFF Championship, India have taken home the silverware as many as eight times, becoming the most successful team of the tournament.

The Men in Blue lifted the SAFF Championship title in 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2021. Basking in the glory of their Intercontinental Cup victory, India will begin their trophy defence with a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on June 21. The other match on the inaugural day will see Kuwait squaring off against Nepal.

Let’s take a look at the other fixtures of the SAFF Championship 2023: SAFF Championship 2023

Fixtures:

June 21– Kuwait vs Nepal- 3:30 PM

India vs Pakistan- 7:30 PM

June 22– Lebanon vs Bangladesh- 3:30 PM

Maldives vs Bhutan- 7:30 PM

June 24– Pakistan vs Kuwait- 3:30 PM India vs Nepal- 7:30 PM

June 25– Bangladesh vs Maldives- 3:30 PM Bhutan vs Lebanon- 7:30 PM

June 27– Nepal vs Pakistan- 3:30 PM India vs Kuwait- 7:30 PM

June 28– Lebanon vs Maldives- 3:30 PM

Bhutan vs Bangladesh- 7:30 PM

July 1– Semifinal 1- Group A Winner vs Group B Runners Up- 3:30 PM

Semifinal 2- Group B Winner vs Group A Runners Up- 7:30 PM

July 4– Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2- 7:30 PM

SAFF Championship 2023 Telecast and Live Streaming: The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) has not yet confirmed the official broadcaster for the tournament. Fans can watch all the matches live on the FanCode app and website in India.