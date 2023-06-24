SAFF Championship: India Seal Progress to Semis With 2-0 Win Over Nepal

India booked their place in the semifinal of the SAFF Championship with a 2-0 win over Nepal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri and Mahesh Singh were on target as India got the better of the Nepali unit to progress to the final four of the tournament.

Indian assistant coach Mahesh Gawli named a starting lineup that saw eight changes from the unit that thrashed Pakistan 4-0 in their tournament opener as Igor Stimac wasn’t available in the technical area following his red car against arch-rivals in the encounter.

ALSO READ| Football Transfer Live Updates: Chelsea Reject Manchester United’s 3rd Bid for Mason Mount

Udanta Singh, Mahesh Singh, Rohit Kumar, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra and Rahul Bheke were all handed a start as experienced names such as Sandesh Jinghan, Pritham Kotal, Anwar Ali and goalie Amrinder Singh all started on the bench.

After a cagey opening 10 minutes or so of play, India had a chance to go ahead as good work from Mahesh and Akash on the left presented Abdul Samad Sahal with an opportunity to put the home side ahead. But, the 26-year-old’s cushioned shot rolled wide of the mark as a chance went begging.

Nepal nearly went ahead minutes later as a brilliant shot from outside the area from an onrushing Nepali player following a corner was connected to perfection. But, unfortunately for the away side, the attempt was hit straight at the keeper and Gurpreet Singh managed to keep the ball out of the net.

The visiting team had yet another chance to inch ahead in the game as a brilliant through ball from the centre following a quick overturn in possession after an Indian throw-in, caught the gawking Indian defence off guard. The move came to nothing ultimately as they were just a tad too much power on the ball that went past the incoming Nepali winger, who couldn’t get on the end of it.

Nepal made a first-half substitution as Awas Lamichane came on to replace Anjan Bista in the 43rd minute.

India had yet another half chance to edge ahead in the game as Udanta’s dangerous cross into the box seemed to have found Sahal Samad, but the Indian No.10 had just outrun the ball and the chance came to nothing.

There was nothing to separate the teams at the break as the players headed to the tunnel with the scoreboard at nil-nil.

Just after the hour mark, India went ahead in the game thanks to Sunil Chhetri’s 91st international goal. A brilliant low cross in from the left was played to the feet of the skipper waiting in the middle and he caressed the ball effortlessly beyond the keeper and into the net to give the home side the lead.

ALSO READ| Kerala Blasters File Appeal With CAS Against Walkout Fine of Rs 4 Crore: Report

A brief scuffle broke out in the middle following a harsh challenge on the Indian holding midfielder by the Nepali attacker, but an amicable solution was found before things got ugly.

Mahesh Singh doubled India’s lead in the 70th minute as Chhetri foxed a defender inside the box before getting a shot away. His attempt was blocked partially by the goalie, but the spillage came off the crossbar and Mahesh was in the right place to usher the ball in with his head.