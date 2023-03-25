SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: India Suffer Narrow Defeat Against Bangladesh in Dhaka

India tasted their first defeat in the SAFF U-17 Women’s Football Championship as they lost 0-1 to hosts Bangladesh at the BSSS Mostafa Kamal Stadium on Friday.

India had an early chance through Pooja, who got on to a scuffed clearance and attempted to dink the keeper, but her effort went wide.

Chances were few and far between, but India’s Shilji Shaji looked lively, making runs at the opposition’s defence. She made a dangerous foray into the Bangladesh box from the left at the half-hour mark but was stopped in her tracks.

A little ahead of the halftime whistle, Shibani got on to a dangerous position in the flanks as she was fed in by Lalita, but the former’s cross lacked power.

India replaced Deneka Devi with Babita Kumari at the restart as the first half ended in a stalemate. Shilji again looked to get into a dangerous position around the hour mark, but the cross by Shibani was cut out by the Bangladesh defence.

Lalita had a golden chance just 10 minutes later when a miscued clearance by the Bangladesh defence fell kindly for her, but her effort went wide. Disaster struck for the Young Tigresses in the 73rd minute, when a wrongly timed header by Akhila ended in the Indian net.

As the clock wore down, Pooja missed a header from close range with just 10 minutes of regulation time left. Shibani had the perfect chance to equalise in the 90th minute when she was played through by Shilji, and had only the keeper to beat, but Bangladesh custodian Songgita pulled off a brilliant save.

Shilji herself had the last chance to draw level in the fifth minute of injury time when India were awarded a free-kick at the edge of the Bangladesh area. However, her effort sailed over the crossbar.

