Saudi Club Makes 'Crazy' Lucrative Offer to Real Madrid Striker Karim Benzema: Report

Karim Benzema’s glorious career at Real Madrid could very much come to an end this summer as the Frenchman is learnt to have received a lucrative offer from a Saudi Arabia-based club. A report published by AS claims that Benzema, along with Lionel Messi, has been offered a high-profile contract by a Saudi side. The report suggests that hiring big names like Benzema and Messi could help the Saudi football team in strengthening the nation’s hopes of hosting the 2030 World Cup. Saudi Arabia, along with Turkey and Greece, is understood to have formulated a strategy of signing big names to boost their chances of hosting the Centenary World Cup in 2030.

The contract offered to Karim Benzema is believed to be in excess of around €400 million over two seasons. The offer would also include paying the Real Madrid striker as an ambassador for the World Cup bid in the near future. Messi, on the other hand, has reportedly been offered a contract worth 300 million euros.

top videos

Karim Benzema might have enjoyed some fruitful seasons at Real Madrid but according to media reports, the French international has been feeling uncomfortable at the Spanish side in recent times. Benzema’s contract with Real Madrid includes an unwritten ‘Ballon d’Or clause’ which extends his contract with the Spanish giants by a year. The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner reportedly reached an agreement with Real Madrid in May and as a result, the striker renewed his contract for another year. The situation, however, changed rapidly and it is being reported that Benzema is contemplating a move to Saudi Arabia. The prospect of reuniting with his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have encouraged Benzema to think about leaving Real Madrid soon. After playing 647 matches for Los Blancos, the 35-year-old has found the back of the net 353 times.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is on the verge of leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. Messi’s contract with PSG is set to expire this season and his future with the Paris giants became uncertain after the World Cup-winning Argentine skipper was suspended by the club for making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. With Messi’s future at PSG still in limbo, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly exploring options to join Saudi Arabia-based side.