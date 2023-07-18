Saudi League is Better Than MLS! Cristiano Rolando Takes Veiled Dig at Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that the Saudi Pro League “is better" than the Major League Soccer (MLS) and went on to rule out a move in the future to the US or even a transfer back to Europe.

Ronaldo, speaking to the media after Al Nassr’s pre-season friendly against Celta Vigo, which the Saui club lost 5-0 in Portugal’s Algarve area.

“The Saudi league is better than MLS," Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo said the Saudi Pro League “is better" than MLS and that he has no plans to play in the United States or return to a team in Europe.

His comment was in response to the question if he would move to the MLS, a day after Lionel Messi was unveiled as an Inter Miami CF player on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Pips Lionel Messi, Notches World Record For Highest Annual Earnings at $136m

“I opened the way to the Saudi league, and now all the players are coming here," Ronaldo added.

A host of players have made the switch from European football to Saudi clubs in the summer transfer window. The likes of Karim Benzema, Rueben Neves, N’Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino and Marcelo Brozovic will be playing in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo also categorically ruled out a move back to Europe, adding that he feels the level of play has dropped in recent years.

“I’m 100 per cent sure I won’t return to any European club," Ronaldo said.

“I’m already 38-and-a-half years old and it’s not worth it. In my way of seeing football, I think Europe has lost a lot of quality. The only league that for me has a lot of quality and is at a higher level than all the others is the Premier League. The Spanish league does not have that great quality. The Portuguese league is a good league, but it is not a top, top league. The German league I think has also lost a lot. I’m sure I won’t play in Europe again. I want to play in Saudi Arabia," he added.

Al Nassr will take on Portuguese champions Benfica in a friendly on Thursday, as Ronaldo said he will play longer in that match.

“The plan was for me to play 45 minutes (against Celta)," Ronaldo said.

“Against Benfica, I might play 60 or 70 minutes. It is better to fine-tune the machine little by little to reach the best form," he added.