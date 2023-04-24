Serie A: Atalanta Host Jose Mourinho's Roma as Race for Europe Heats up

Roma travel to Bergamo to take on Atalanta in a crucial fixture that could end up deciding the fate of Italian teams that aspire to qualify for the European competitions next year.

Roma are level on points with fifth-place AC Milan with the top four qualifying for the Champions League, while Atalanta trails sixth-place Inter Milan and Italy’s Europa Conference League spot by five points.

Roma qualified for the Europa League semifinals by beating Feyenoord after extra time on Thursday but defender Chris Smalling and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum exited that match injured and remain questionable.

The battle for the Champions League spots has heated up after the 15-point deduction Juventus were slapped with was revoked and the side from Turin leapfrogged their rivals to go third in the league, behind only champions-elect Napoli and second-placed Lazio.

Napoli extended their lead at the top with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Juventus in Turin on Sunday and furthered their lead at the very top of the Italian top flight to 17 points.

Napoli heads the table with 78 points from 31 games, followed by distance second Lazio, who have amassed 61 points in their 31 outings this season.

Juventus have 59 points to their name having played 31 fixtures in the campaign after the 15-point penalty was scratched.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma stands fifth in the table with 56 points from 30 games, level on points with fifth-placed AC Milan, who have played a game more than the Roman unit.

AC Milan advanced to the semifinal of the ongoing edition of the UEFA Champions League with their aggregate win over Napoli, to set up an all-Milan clash against rivals Inter.

Inter trail AC Milan in the league by 2 points in Serie A, followed by seventh-placed Atalanta, who can go within 2 points of Inter with a win over visiting Roma on Monday.

