Serie A: Fiorentina and Atalanta Play Out 1-1 Stalemate
Serie A: Fiorentina and Atalanta Play Out 1-1 Stalemate

April 18, 2023

Florence, Italy

Fiorentina's Arthur Cabral, foreground, scores a penalty to equalize 1-1 during the Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and Atalanta BC at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Monday April 17, 2023. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Fiorentina's Arthur Cabral levelled from the spot after Atalanta had seized the lead thanks to Joakim Maehle's strike for the Bergamo-based team around the hour mark

Fiorentina extended its unbeaten run to 14 matches across all competitions by drawing with Atalanta 1-1 in Serie A on Monday.

Arthur Cabral equalized for Fiorentina from a penalty kick near the hour mark after Joakim Maehle put Atalanta ahead before the break.

Cristiano Biraghi nearly won it for Fiorentina with a free kick off the post. In all, Fiorentina produced seven shots on goal to Atalanta’s one.

Atalanta remained sixth, four points below the Champions League spots, and Fiorentina remained ninth.

Fiorentina takes a 4-1 advantage against Lech Poznan into the second leg of the Conference League quarterfinals on Thursday and also leads Cremonese 2-0 after the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinals.

Fiorentina’s last loss came on Feb. 12.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
