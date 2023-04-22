CHANGE LANGUAGE
Serie A: Hellas Verona Beat Bologna Thanks to Simone Verdi Brace
Serie A: Hellas Verona Beat Bologna Thanks to Simone Verdi Brace

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 07:52 IST

Verona, Italy

Hellas Verona's Simone Verdi, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring to 1-0 during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Bologna FC at the Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, Friday April 21, 2023. (Paola Garbuio/LaPresse via AP)

Verdi converted from the spot in the 45th minute before completing his double in the 62nd minute of the game to steer Hellas Verona to a 2-1 win over visitors Bologna in the Italian top flight as Verona went level on points with 17th-placed Spezia

Hellas Verona improved its chances of escaping Serie A’s bottom three after beating Bologna 2-1 on Friday thanks to two goals from Simone Verdi.

A first penalty of the season set Verona on the way to the victory that moved it level on points with 17th-placed Spezia, which visits bottom club Sampdoria on Saturday.

Verona remained below Spezia because it has the worse head-to-head record, which is the first tiebreaker in Serie A.

VAR backed Verona in first-half stoppage time with the award of a penalty after Bologna goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski clattered into Adolfo Gaich when coming for a corner. Verdi rolled the spot kick into the bottom left corner.

The tally was doubled in the 62nd minute. Bologna failed to clear a cross properly and Davide Faraoni put it back into the box for Verdi to head across into the bottom right corner.

Nicolás Domínguez lifted the ball over Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipò in stoppage time to set up a nervy finale.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 22, 2023, 07:52 IST
