CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parineeti ChopraSRH vs LSGDC vs PBKSKarnataka Election Results
Home » Football » Serie A: Inter Sink Sassuolo, AC Milan Suffer Defeat at Spezia, Salernitana Beat Atalanta
1-MIN READ

Serie A: Inter Sink Sassuolo, AC Milan Suffer Defeat at Spezia, Salernitana Beat Atalanta

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 08:40 IST

Milan, Italy

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)

Romelu Lukaku netted twice in Inter's 4-2 win at the San Siro over visiting Sassuolo, while AC Milan were beaten 2-0 by Spezia thanks to strikes from Matheus Henrique and Davide Frattesi

Three days after they met in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals and three days before they meet again, Inter Milan is still in better form than AC Milan.

Romelu Lukaku celebrated his 30th birthday with two goals as Inter beat Sassuolo 4-2 in Serie A on Saturday, shortly after AC Milan lost at relegation-threatened Spezia 2-0.

ALSO READ| Premier League: Manchester United Down Wolves, Aston Villa Stun Tottenham, Nottingham Hold Chelsea, Southampton Relegated

Inter also beat Milan 2-0 in the opening leg of the semifinal — and has won seven straight across all competitions.

Lukaku put Inter ahead before the break with a demonstration of his strength; taking a pass with his back to the goal, turning around his defender and smashing a shot into the top corner.

Lukaku closed out the scoring by finishing off a counterattack from a difficult angle.

An own goal from Ruan Tressoldi doubled Inter’s advantage by deflecting in a shot from Raoul Bellanova and Lautaro Martinez scored with another shot deflected in by Tressoldi.

Matheus Henrique and Davide Frattesi scored late for Sassuolo.

In Spezia, Przemysław Wisniewski and Salvatore Esposito scored their first Serie A goals late in the second half for the hosts.

Wisniewski knocked in a rebound of a shot from Kelvin Amian that had hit the post following a corner, then Esposito curled in a free kick over Milan’s wall.

Inter moved level on points with second-placed Juventus, while Milan remained fifth, four points behind fourth-placed Lazio.

ALSO READ| Liverpool and FSG Planning To Buy Stake In Paris Saint-Germain: Report

top videos

    Earlier, Salernitana beat Atalanta 1-0 with a stoppage-time winner from substitute Antonio Candreva.

    Atalanta was in seventh place and seven points below the Champions League places. Victory virtually sealed another season in the top-flight for Salernitana, which moved eight points above the drop zone with three matches to play.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    Tags:
    1. AC Milan
    2. Atalanta
    3. Inter
    4. Italy
    5. Salernitana
    6. sassuolo
    7. serie A
    8. Spezia
    first published:May 14, 2023, 08:40 IST
    last updated:May 14, 2023, 08:40 IST