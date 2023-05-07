Serie A: Juventus Down Atalanta 2-0 to go Second in League

Juventus moved up to second in Serie A on Sunday after a 2-0 win at fellow Champions League chasers Atalanta, whose fans racially abused Juve goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic.

England youth international Iling-Junior netted 55 minutes into his first start in Italy’s top flight before Vlahovic finished the job deep in stoppage time.

He then goaded a section of the home supporters after being targetted with racist chants, earning himself a booking for his troubles.

Juve are two points ahead of Lazio who were beaten at AC Milan on Saturday and, as things stand, have a good chance of making the Champions League next season.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are five points in front of fifth-placed Milan but their hopes of qualifying for Europe’s top club competition depend on an Italian Football Federation (FIGC) ruling on alleged illicit transfer activity.

Last month Italy’s highest sporting court revoked a 15-point penalty inflicted on Juve in January by the FIGC’s appeals tribunal, who have to come to a new judgement.

Juve can also qualify for the Champions League via the Europa League, with the first leg of their semi-final against Sevilla coming up in Turin on Thursday.

Later on Sunday, Napoli make their first appearance in front of their home fans since becoming Italian champions for the first time since 1990 when they host Fiorentina.

