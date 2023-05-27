Serie A: Sampdoria Salvage a Point Against Sassuolo in 2-2 Draw

Sampdoria, who are already relegated from the Italian top flight came back to level with Sassuolo 2-2 in Serie A on Friday.

However, 13th-placed Sassuolo can’t secure a place in a UEFA competition next campaign and missed out on a first away win since mid-March.

Manolo Gabbiadini netted first for Samp but Domenico Berardi equalized a minute later, and Matheus Henrique’s header put Sassuolo ahead just two minutes after that.

Sassuolo looked headed for the win until defender Martin Erlic’s own goal in the 78th minute after Fabio Quagliarella hit the woodwork from a corner.

Sampdoria have just 19 points this season after the completion of 37 games, while Sassuoula have amassed 45 points from their 37 outings, including the draw against Samp.

15th-placed Salernitana play host to visiting Udinese on Saturday, who are perched 12th in the league standings. The side from Salerno have 39 points to their name after 36 outings and will look to topple the Udine-based side, who have 46 points in their kitty this season.

17th-placed Spezia, who are actively involved in the battle to avoid a drop, welcome 10th-placed Torino. Spezia have 31 points from 36 games this campaign and will seek to dig out a win against the side from Turin to stay clear of the relegation places.

11th-placed Fiorentina host Jose Mourinho’s Roma, who stand sixth in the table and are in contention for a European Spot.

Later on Saturday, 3rd-placed Inter Milan will take on 5th-placed Atalanta in a fixture that could have a huge bearing on the European fortunes of the sides as second-placed Lazio, Inter and fourth-placed AC Milan are all within 2 points of each other, while Atalanta aren’t that far behind with 61 points from 36 fixtures.

On Sunday, Empoli travel to Verona to play 18th-placed Hellas, who are on 30 points and will look to win their encounter and hope that Spezia drop points.

Champions Napoli travel to Bologna, while surprise package Monza host 16th placed Lecce.

Lazio will welcome, second from bottom team Cremonese as the home team will look to go further clear of third-placed Inter.