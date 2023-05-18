Sevilla vs Juventus Live Streaming For Europa League 2022-23 semi-final: How to Watch Sevilla vs Juventus Coverage on TV And Online

Juventus will not have midfielder Paul Pogba in the squad during their second leg of Europa League semi-final match against Sevilla on Friday. Pogba made his first start of the season against Cremonese on Sunday but the French World Cup winner went off the pitch after 22 minutes. The Italian side clinched a late equaliser to secure 1-1 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final in Turin. Sevilla, on the other hand, will head into the contest enjoying a terrific home record in Europa League. The Spanish side have managed to win 24 of their last 27 fixtures in the tournament at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Overall, Sevilla have been unbeaten in their last three matches across all competitions. The La Liga outfit have won three of their previous semi-final matches played at home in Europa League.

When will the Sevilla vs Juventus, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final second leg match be played?

The Europa League semi-final second leg match between Sevilla and Juventus will be played on May 19, Friday.

Where will the Sevilla vs Juventus, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final second leg match be played?

The Europa League 2022-23 second leg semi-final match between Sevilla and Juventus will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain.

What time will the Sevilla vs Juventus, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final second leg match start?

The Europa League semi-final second leg match between Sevilla and Juventus will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Sevilla vs Juventus, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final second leg match?

The Europa League semi-final second leg match between Sevilla and Juventus will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Sevilla vs Juventus, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final second leg match on TV?

The Europa League semi-final second leg match between Sevilla and Juventus will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Sevilla vs Juventus?

Juventus predicted starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Federico Gatti, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic, Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic

Sevilla predicted starting line-up: Yassine Bounou, Jesus Neves, Nemanja Gudlej, Loic Bade, Marcos Acuna, Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Lucas Ocampos, Erik Lamela, Bryan Gil, Youssef En-Nesyri