Sevilla vs Manchester United Live Football Streaming For Europa League 2022-23: How to Watch Sevilla vs Manchester United Coverage on TV And Online

Following an enthralling battle in the first leg, Manchester United and Sevilla are gearing up to face off in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final fixtures. The match will be hosted at Sevilla’s home – Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium – on April 21. The on-field proceedings will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. Sevilla, in their trip to Old Trafford in the earlier leg, managed to hold the Red Devils to a 2-2 draw.

From Manchester United, Marcel Sabitzer stole the show, striking twice in a matter of just 7 minutes in the first half. Two own-goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire late in the second half got the job done for the Spanish side. Sevilla will try to get the best out of those two away goals, shelling out their best-possible defensive strategy in the home game. United boss Erik Ten Hag will also try to get closer to his second title of the season after the Carabao Cup triumph, despite the first-leg setback.

Ahead of the Europa League 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Manchester United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Europa League 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Manchester United be played?

The Europa League 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Manchester United will take place on April 21, Friday.

Where will the Europa League 2022-23 match Sevilla vs Manchester United be played?

The Europa League 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Manchester United will be played at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla.

At what time will the Europa League 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Manchester United begin?

The Europa League 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Manchester United will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sevilla vs Manchester United Europa League 2022-23 match?

Sevilla vs Manchester United match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sevilla vs Manchester United Europa League 2022-23 match?

Sevilla vs Manchester United match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Sevilla vs Manchester United Possible Starting XI:

Sevilla Predicted Starting Line-up: Bounou, Navas, Nianzou, Marcao, Acuna, Fernando, Gudel, Ocampos, Rakitic, O Torres, En-Nesyri

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen, Antony, Martial, Sancho

