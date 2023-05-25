Sevilla vs Real Madrid Live Football Streaming For La Liga 2022-23: How to Watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid Coverage on TV And Online

Riding on a 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the last game, Real Madrid are once again back to the second spot in the La Liga table, overtaking debry rivals Athletico Madrid. In a bid to remain in the position till the end of the season, Los Blancos will eye to pick up three valuable points from the upcoming away game against Sevilla. The match will be hosted at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on May 27. Shattered by the Champions League elimination, Real Madrid have managed to win three of their last five La Liga games.

A ten-man Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw by Elche in the last league appearance. Sevilla could take an early lead in the game but Pepe Guye’s red card in the 18th minute altered the equation. Elche took less than 10 minutes to make a comeback with Tete Morente scoring for them. With 2 matches in hand, Sevilla are two spots behind in making it to the Europa Conference League qualifiers next season.

Ahead of Saturday’s La Liga 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Real Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will take place on May 27, Saturday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Sevilla vs Real Madrid be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will be played at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Real Madrid begin?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga 2022-23 match?

Sevilla vs Real Madrid match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga 2022-23 match?

Sevilla vs Real Madrid match will be streamed live on the Voot app and website in India.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Possible Starting XI:

Sevilla Predicted Starting Line-up: Bounou, Corona, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna, Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan, Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Martial

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba, Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric, Asensio, Benzema, Rodrygo