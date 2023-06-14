Shubman Gill Congratulates Kevin De Bruyne And Erling Haaland For Winning Treble, Posts Photos With Manchester City Stars

Indian cricket team superstar Shubman Gill congratulated English Premier League giants Manchester City for winning the treble. The Pep Guardiola’s side is on cloud 9 after winning their maiden UEFA Champions League title which helped them become only the second English club to win the treble after Manchester United. City won the Premier League and FA Cup to add more silverware to their cabinet but the Champions League title was the crucial one to end their European trophy drought which was haunting them for past many years.

Gill was present at the Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final where Manchester City beat their arch-rivals United 2-1 to lift their second trophy of the season. The 23-year-old cricketer attended the match alongside Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, while Suryakumar Yadav was also seen at that the stadium with his spouse.

ALSO READ| ‘No Extension Mentioned’, Says Kylian Mbappe Amid PSG Contract Bombshell

Gill posted a couple of photos on Instagram congratulating Manchester City star duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

“Congratulations @kevindebruyne and @erling.haaland for winning the treble," the Indian cricket team star captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

Meanwhile, cricket legend Yuvraj Singh posted a comment on Shubman’s post and pulled his leg. “I thought u were a psg fan ?" Yuvraj wrote.

Manchester City pipped Arsenal to clinch the Premier League title for the third season in a row to win their first trophy of the season followed by FA Cup but Champions League win over Inter Milan in the final was the icing on the cake.

City had a massive victory parade in Manchester as the city turned blue on Monday with the players all charged up on the bus enjoying their successful treble after the Champions League victory.

ALSO READ| Kylian Mbappe Future in Major Doubt After Refusal to Extend PSG Contract

Despite a delay to the festivities caused by the stormy weather, the streets of the city centre were still crammed to pay tribute to manager Pep Guardiola and his players.

“What a parade," said Guardiola. “It has to be like that, no sunshine. We want rain. The perfect way."

Players like Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland grabbed the majority of attention during the parade.