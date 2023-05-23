Six VAR Officials Sacked After Vinicus Junior’s Red Card In Real Madrid's Loss to Valencia

Six VAR referees were sacked by the Royal Spanish Football Federation and the Technical Committee of Referees after Vinicius Jr allegedly received racist comments from opposition fans during Real Madrid’s La Liga encounter against Valencia on May 21.

During the game at the Mestalla Stadium, Vinicius was spotted engaging in a heated confrontation with Valencia fans, who allegedly shouted “monkey” at the Brazillian forward from the stands.

Things got worse after Vinicius was shown a straight red card in the dying moment of the match for getting involved in an altercation with Valencia striker Hugo Duro. Vinicius was spotted slapping Duro while being engaged in a verbal battle with opposition players.

According to a report by Marca, the event of showing the red card to Vinicius was reanalysed and due to certain reasons, 6 VAR officials of La Liga were fired. While explaining the cause of sacking the officials, the report cited that the VAR head of the match, Iglesias Villanueva, provided some incomplete photos to on-field referee De Burgos Bengoechea, which resulted in Vinicus’ red card.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation and the Technical Committee of Referees were unable to find a reason for sending only the sequence of Vinicius’ blow on Duro’s face, not the remainder of the event.

As per reports, this was the 10th time when Vinicius Jr has received racial abuse this season. The Brazilian star voiced his opinion about the Valencia game in an Instagram post, in which he took aim at the league officials and the supporters.

“My red card was the prize for the racists and this can’t be football. This is La Liga,” Vinicius wrote in a now unavailable Instagram Stories. He further dropped a strong message on Twitter, saying, “The championship that once belonged to legends like Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi now belongs to racists.”

After Real Madrid fell to a 1-0 loss to Valencia in the match, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti brutally slammed La Liga owing to the alleged racial abuses that Vinicius received. He said during a post-match interaction, “ I didn’t say anything but what happened today shouldn’t happen. For a crowd to yell “monkey" at a player and for a coach to consider removing him from the game because of it. This league is flawed in some way and it must be stopped.”