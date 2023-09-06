Sofyan Amrabat is New Manchester United's No. 4, The Number Rafale Varane Desired

Manchester United’s new signing Sofyan Amrabat will be seen wearing the number 4 shirt, something Rafale Varane desired when he arrived at the Theatre Of Dreams two years ago. United revealed Amrabat’s official shirt number for the squad on social media platforms. The 27-year-old was seen in the iconic red United jersey facing the wall, revealing his shirt number. Raphael Varane had reportedly asked for the same shirt number during his transfer to Old Trafford from Real Madrid. However, Phil Jones, back then, refused to give up the number. This led to Varane taking up the number 19 jersey for the Red Devils. The Frenchman has been wearing the same number ever since.

Sofyan Amrabat looked excited about his new adventure in England. While talking about his transfer, Amrabat, quoted via SportBible, said, “It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player… I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams.” He further said that he would be eager to bring some energy to the team and would be putting everything into his actions for his team.

Manchester United have been quite active in the summer transfer window. Coach Erik ten Hag signed several talented players, including Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund, Cameroon international Andre Onana and Spanish defender Sergio Regulion. Sofyan Amrabat looks like the final signing of the summer joining the camp on September 5. The Moroccan international joined the Red Devils on a year-long loan deal from Fiorentina for a reported fee of €10 million. A loan deal was preferred to make sure that the Red Devils adhered to the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) guidelines.

Sofyan Amrabat made 29 appearances in Serie A for Fiorentina last season. He was then left out of the squad but not because he was injured. The Viola wanted him to make a swift decision on his future, resulting in his expulsion from club games.

He was a crucial asset for his national side at the World Cup in Qatar last year. During his medical examination, United detected a minor back injury. The midfielder later revealed that he had to take several pain-killing injections just to play in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 against Spain. His efforts seemed to have a great impact on the morale of his team as Morocco had a dream run at the marquee event that saw them take down Spain in the last 16 and Portugal in the quarter-finals. They became the first African and Arab nation to make the semi-finals of a World Cup.