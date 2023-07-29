South Korea vs Morocco Live Football Streaming For FIFA Women’s World Cup Game: How to Watch South Korea vs Morocco Coverage on TV And Online

South Korea will face Morocco in a Group H fixture at the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday. The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between South Korea and Morocco will be hosted at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide. Both teams currently sit without a point. Morocco were decimated by an in-form Germany in their tournament opener. The Germans were clinical throughout the game, registering six goals against the African nation. Alexandra Popp scored a brace in that game. South Korea lost their first game of the tournament against Colombia. The South American side registered 17 attempts in the game and scored two goals to seal the victory for their side.

South Korea appear to be the better team, heading into the weekend’s fixture but given the recent results, both teams have equal chances of picking up the victory on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup match between South Korea and Morocco; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between South Korea and Morocco be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between South Korea and Morocco will be played on July 30, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match South Korea vs Morocco be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between South Korea and Morocco will be played at Hindmarsh Stadium in Hindmarsh in Adelaide.

At what time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between South Korea and Morocco begin?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between South Korea and Morocco will start at 10:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Korea vs Morocco FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

South Korea vs Morocco match will be televised live on DD Sports in India.

How do I watch South Korea vs Morocco FIFA Women’s World Cup match live streaming?

South Korea vs Morocco match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

What are the Probable XIs of South Korea and Morocco For the FIFA Women’s World Cup game?

South Korea Probable XI: Yoon Young-Guel, Kim Hyeri, Lee Youngju, Lim Seonjoo, Jang Selfi, Bae Ye-Din, Lee Geummin, Cho Sohyun, Moon Mira, Kang Chaerim, Choe Yu-Ri

Morocco Probable XI: Ines Arouaissa, Nouhalia Benzina, Siham Boukhami, Ghizlane Chiiri, Rkia Mazrouai, Ghizlane Chebbak, Anissa Lahmari, Sarah Kassi, Salma Amani, Rosella Ayane, Iman Saoud