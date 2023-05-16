CHANGE LANGUAGE
South Korean Footballer Son Jun-ho Detained Over Suspected Bribery in China
South Korean Footballer Son Jun-ho Detained Over Suspected Bribery in China

Reuters

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 14:52 IST

Son, who plays for the South Korean national team and Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan, is being held in police custody in northeast China in connection with a bribery case

A South Korean citizen, whom South Korea’s government identified as football player Son Jun-ho, is suspected of accepting bribes and has been detained by the public security department of Liaoning province, China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Son, detained on Friday, is being held in police custody in northeast China in connection with a bribery case, a South Korean diplomatic source said on Monday.

Reuters was unable to reach Son for comment.

Son plays for the South Korean national team and Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan, based in the northeastern province of Shandong.

”China is a country governed by the rule of law and handles the relevant cases in accordance with the law to protect all the legitimate rights and interests of the parties involved,” ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.

    South Korea’s foreign ministry said its mission in China was providing necessary consular support to Son, but declined to comment further, citing privacy.

    A Korea Football Association official said it had reached out Shandong Taishan, seeking an explanation, but has not heard back.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
