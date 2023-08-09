Southampton's James Ward-Prowse Set For Move To West Ham United

West Ham United have agreed a fee of £30m with Southampton to sign midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

The England international is set to sign a four-year deal with the London club.

Reports stated that West Ham were working to conclude a deal to sign the 28-year-old as soon as possible.

🚨 West Ham reach agreement with Southampton to sign James Ward-Prowse. #SaintsFC set to receive fee in of ~£30m. 28yo expected to sign 4yr contract. #WHUFC & midfielder keen to complete move asap. Ward-Prowse + Maguire key deals for Hammers @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/rl8Va6ALtQ— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 9, 2023

Ward-Prowse has been at Southampton all of his career, having risen through their academy ranks. He has made 422 appearances for the south coast side, scoring 55 goals and assisting on 55 occasions.

Apart from the numbers, Ward-Prowse has stepped up as the unsaid talisman for the team and has dazzled audiences alike with his energy and his eye for goal, especially from freekicks.

Following Le Tissier, an argument could be made that the 28-year-old has been a stalwart source of inspiration and consistency for the Saints who have been going through a turbulent period in the Premier League in recent years.

The midfielder featured against Sheffield Wednesday in Southampton’s first Championship game of the season last week but did not play in an EFL Cup defeat to Gillingham on Tuesday.

West Ham, meanwhile, are keen to strengthen their midfield following the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m.

Earlier this week, it was also reported that Manchester United have rejected West Ham’s £30m bid for Scott McTominay. United value the 26-year-old at more than £40m and Erik ten Hag would ideally like to keep hold of him.

The east London club also had an offer in the region of £45m rejected by Fulham for midfielder Joao Palhinha in July.

But, it seems like manager David Moyes’ transfer season frustrations are being put to rest as West Ham have also agreed to a £30m deal to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire today.