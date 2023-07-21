Spain vs Costa Rica Live FIFA Women’s World Cup: How to Watch Spain vs Costa Rica Coverage on TV And Online

The Spanish football team will kick off their FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 campaign today with a match against Costa Rica. The World Cup encounter between Spain and Costa Rica is scheduled to be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

At the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Spain and Costa Rica have been drawn in Group C along with Japan and Zambia. Spain, comprising some big names like Jenni Hermoso and Alexia Putellas, are expected to get the better of Costa Rica in the Group C opener. Putellas’ recovery from injury has offered Spain a breather and the team’s midfield duties will depend a lot on the back-to-back Ballon d’Or winner. But the Barcelona midfielder’s lack of adequate game time can be a headache for the Spanish team management. Putellas has not been able to play the full 90 minutes yet since suffering a ligament injury a year back.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica will have to come up with a clinical display today to stand a chance against Spain. Having played in more than 100 matches in international football so far, Costa Rican midfielder Katherine Alvarado will be required to display her best throughout the competition.

When will the Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played on Friday, July 21.

Where will the Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

What time will the Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at 1:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

The Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

How to watch Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match on TV?

The Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be televised live in India on DD Sports.

What are the probable XIs of Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

Spain probable XI: Misa Rodriguez, Ona Batlle, Laia Codina, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona, Aitana Bonmati, Teresa Abelleira, Alexia Putellas, Salma Paralluelo, Mariona Caldentey, Jennifer Hermoso

Costa Rica probable XI: Daniela Solera, Gabriela Guillen, Mariana Benavides, Fabiola Villalobos, Valeria Del Campo, Gloriana Villalobos, Katherine Alvarado, Raquel Rodriguez, Cristin Granados, Priscila Chinchilla, Melissa Herrera