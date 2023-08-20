CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gadar 2RajinikanthDeepika PadukoneRahul Gandhi
Home » Football » FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Live: England and Spain Eye History; ESP vs ENG

Live now

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Live: England and Spain Eye History; ESP vs ENG

Spain vs England Live in Fifa Womens World Cup 2023 Final: History will be made either way as England and Spain clash.

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 15:25 IST

Sydney, Australia

Women’s World Cup 2023 final: Spain vs England
Women’s World Cup 2023 final: Spain vs England

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final Live: England and Spain go head-to-head in the final of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday, capping off a tournament that has broken attendance and TV records and raised hopes of a surge in interest for the women’s game. Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the ninth edition of the global showpiece event was the first to be held in the southern hemisphere and has already broken attendance records.

While local interest ebbed when Australia exited in the semi-finals, some 2 million fans will have passed through the gates in nine host cities by the time Sunday’s final kicks off at

Aug 20, 2023 15:25 IST

FIFA Women's World Cup, Spain vs England: Nervous moments

The finalists lineup in the tunnel for one last time in the World Cup this year as they await the go-ahead to take the field.

One way or the other, we will witness history being scripted right before our very eyes.

Aug 20, 2023 15:23 IST

FIFA Women's World Cup, Spain vs England: Closing ceremony concludes

The closing ceremony of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand is headlined by an explosion of colour and music ahead of the momentous match scheduled to go down in mere minutes.

Aug 20, 2023 15:13 IST

FIFA Women's World Cup, Spain vs England: Spanish women warming up ahead as history bekons.

The Spanish women will look at the 2010 men’s team, that created history by claiming the nation’s first ever FIFA World Cup, for inspiration. as they get ready to take on Sarina Wiegman’s English team.

Aug 20, 2023 15:11 IST

FIFA Women's World Cup, Spain vs England: The Lionesses get their final preparations in.

The English women’s team getting their final touches in before their date with destiny.

Aug 20, 2023 14:53 IST

FIFA Women's World Cup, Spain vs England: ENG Starting XI

England retained the same starting lineup for the Women’s World Cup final as the Lionesses’ used in their seminal victory, which meant playmaker Lauren James was on the bench Sunday against Spain.

James is returning from a two-game suspension for stomping on a Nigeria player in the round of 16. The 21-year-old James apologized to her teammates but was not available for England’s wins over Colombia and Australia.

The Chelsea winger scored three goals and had three assists in the tournament prior to her red card.

Ella Toone, who started in place of James during her suspension, was the listed starter for England against Spain.

England Starting XI: Earps; Bronze, Carter, Bright (capt), Greenwood, Daly; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; Hemp, Russo

ENG Formation: 5-3-2

Coach: Sarina Wiegman (NED)

Aug 20, 2023 14:51 IST

FIFA Women's World Cup, Spain vs England: ESP Starting XI

Teenage super-sub Salma Paralluelo is in Spain’s starting lineup for the Women’s World Cup championship game Sunday against England, while star Alexia Putellas returns to the bench.

Paralluelo scored the game-winning goal against the Netherlands in extra time of the quarterfinals, and the 19-year-old scored Spain’s go-ahead goal in the semifinal victory over Sweden. The Barcelona forward provided a much-needed boost off the bench every time Spain coach Jorge Vilda called on her.

Putellas has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year and has been used in various roles throughout the tournament. She started in the semifinal against Sweden.

Spain Starting XI: Coll; Battle, Paredes, Codina, Carmona (capt); Bonmati, Abelleira, Hermoso; Redondo, Caldentey; Paralluelo

ESP Formation: 4-3-2-1

Coach: Jorge Vilda (ESP)

Aug 20, 2023 14:46 IST

FIFA Women's World Cup, Spain vs England: Stage is Set

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final Spain and England is being played at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Not long now…

Aug 20, 2023 14:35 IST

FIFA Women's World Cup, Spain vs England: Team News

Reigning two-times Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was dropped from Spain’s starting line-up for Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final against an unchanged England in Sydney.

The Barcelona attacking midfielder was replaced by teenage club colleague Salma Paralluelo in the only change from the side which beat Sweden 2-1 in the semi-finals.

Putellas’s tournament has never really got going as she struggles to regain form and fitness after a serious knee injury.

England coach Sarina Wiegman resisted the temptation to recall Chelsea attacker Lauren James after her two-game ban ended.

James was named on the bench as Wiegman named unchanged side from the one that defeated co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the semi-finals.

Aug 20, 2023 14:29 IST

FIFA Women's World Cup, Spain vs England: History on the Line

History will be made at the Women’s World Cup as England and Spain face off in the final in Sydney with both bidding to win the tournament for the first time.

Read more

Stadium Australia in Sydney at 8 p.m. (1530 IST).

On what date will the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match between Spain and England be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match between Spain and England will take place on August 20, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match Spain vs England be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match between Spain and England will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

At what time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match between Spain and England begin?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match between Spain and England will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Spain vs England FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match?

Spain vs England match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Spain vs England FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match?

The Spain vs England match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

ESP vs ENG Teams:

Spain (4-3-2-1): Coll; Battle, Paredes, Codina, Carmona (capt); Bonmati, Abelleira, Hermoso; Redondo, Caldentey; Paralluelo

Coach: Jorge Vilda (ESP)

England (5-3-2): Earps; Bronze, Carter, Bright (capt), Greenwood, Daly; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; Hemp, Russo

Coach: Sarina Wiegman (NED)

Referee: Tori Penso (USA)

Latest News

Latest Blogs