FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Live: England and Spain Eye History; ESP vs ENG

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 15:25 IST
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final Live: England and Spain go head-to-head in the final of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday, capping off a tournament that has broken attendance and TV records and raised hopes of a surge in interest for the women’s game. Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the ninth edition of the global showpiece event was the first to be held in the southern hemisphere and has already broken attendance records.
While local interest ebbed when Australia exited in the semi-finals, some 2 million fans will have passed through the gates in nine host cities by the time Sunday’s final kicks off at
The finalists lineup in the tunnel for one last time in the World Cup this year as they await the go-ahead to take the field.
One way or the other, we will witness history being scripted right before our very eyes.
The closing ceremony of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand is headlined by an explosion of colour and music ahead of the momentous match scheduled to go down in mere minutes.
The Spanish women will look at the 2010 men’s team, that created history by claiming the nation’s first ever FIFA World Cup, for inspiration. as they get ready to take on Sarina Wiegman’s English team.
𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗛𝗢𝗥𝗔 PARA QUE EMPIECE EL JUEGO 😱
The English women’s team getting their final touches in before their date with destiny.
England retained the same starting lineup for the Women’s World Cup final as the Lionesses’ used in their seminal victory, which meant playmaker Lauren James was on the bench Sunday against Spain.
James is returning from a two-game suspension for stomping on a Nigeria player in the round of 16. The 21-year-old James apologized to her teammates but was not available for England’s wins over Colombia and Australia.
The Chelsea winger scored three goals and had three assists in the tournament prior to her red card.
Ella Toone, who started in place of James during her suspension, was the listed starter for England against Spain.
England Starting XI: Earps; Bronze, Carter, Bright (capt), Greenwood, Daly; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; Hemp, Russo
ENG Formation: 5-3-2
Coach: Sarina Wiegman (NED)
Teenage super-sub Salma Paralluelo is in Spain’s starting lineup for the Women’s World Cup championship game Sunday against England, while star Alexia Putellas returns to the bench.
Paralluelo scored the game-winning goal against the Netherlands in extra time of the quarterfinals, and the 19-year-old scored Spain’s go-ahead goal in the semifinal victory over Sweden. The Barcelona forward provided a much-needed boost off the bench every time Spain coach Jorge Vilda called on her.
Putellas has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year and has been used in various roles throughout the tournament. She started in the semifinal against Sweden.
Spain Starting XI: Coll; Battle, Paredes, Codina, Carmona (capt); Bonmati, Abelleira, Hermoso; Redondo, Caldentey; Paralluelo
ESP Formation: 4-3-2-1
Coach: Jorge Vilda (ESP)
👤 ¡ESTA ES LA DISPOSICIÓN!
The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final Spain and England is being played at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Not long now…
Reigning two-times Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was dropped from Spain’s starting line-up for Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final against an unchanged England in Sydney.
The Barcelona attacking midfielder was replaced by teenage club colleague Salma Paralluelo in the only change from the side which beat Sweden 2-1 in the semi-finals.
Putellas’s tournament has never really got going as she struggles to regain form and fitness after a serious knee injury.
England coach Sarina Wiegman resisted the temptation to recall Chelsea attacker Lauren James after her two-game ban ended.
James was named on the bench as Wiegman named unchanged side from the one that defeated co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the semi-finals.
History will be made at the Women’s World Cup as England and Spain face off in the final in Sydney with both bidding to win the tournament for the first time.
