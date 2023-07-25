Spain vs Zambia Live Football Streaming FIFA Women's World Cup: How to Watch Spain vs Zambia Coverage on TV And Online

The Spain football team will be hoping for a second-straight victory in their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign as they take on Zambia in a group-stage fixture on Wednesday, July 26. The Spanish side has been in stellar form winning their last six games across all competitions. The group-stage clash between Spain and Zambia will be hosted at the Eden Park in Dunedin, New Zealand. Zambia will be looking to bounce back from their last defeat with hopes of staying alive in the competition.

Spain Women were terrific in their opening game at the World Cup, recording a 3-0 win against Cost Rica. Spain remained clinical throughout the game, maintaining most of the ball’s possession and registering an astounding 46 attempts, 12 of which were on target. Spain opened scoring in the 21st minute of the game, with an own goal from Valeria del Campo. Costa Rica seemed to have lost track since then as they conceded two more goals within six minutes.

Zambia Women suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Japanese side in their first encounter of the World Cup. They have also failed to maintain a consistent form, losing three of their six opening matches while drawing one and winning two.

Ahead of Wednesday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Spain and Zambia; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Spain and Zambia will be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Spain and Zambia will be played on July 26, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match Spain vs Zambia be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Spain and Zambia will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

What time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Spain and Zambia begin?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Spain and Zambia will start at 1:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Spain vs Zambia FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

Spain vs Zambia match will be televised live on the DD Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Spain vs Zambia FIFA Women’s World Cup match live streaming?

Spain vs Zambia match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of Spain and Zambia For the FIFA Women’s World Cup game?

Spain Probable XI: Misa Rodriguez, Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona, Aitana Bonmati, Teresa Abelleira, Jennifer Hermoso, Athenea Del Castillo, Salma Paralluelo, Esther Gonzalez

Zambia Probable XI: Eunice Sakala, Margaret Belemu, Agness Musase, Lushomo Mweemba, Martha Tembo, Susan Banda, Ireen Lungu, Evarine Katongo, Racheal Kundananji, Xiomara Mapepa, Barbra Banda