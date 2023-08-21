Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup Hero Olga Carmona Learns of Her Father's Death After Final

Spain’s Women’s World Cup hero Olga Carmona paid tribute to her father on Monday for giving her the strength “to achieve something unique" after learning of his death following the nation’s 1-0 win over England.

The 23-year-old defender drilled home the only goal of the final in Sydney on Sunday to help La Roja win the World Cup for the first time in their history.

“And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started," she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad," she added.

Y sin saberlo tenía mi Estrella antes de que empezase el partido. Sé que me has dado la fuerza para conseguir algo único. Sé que me has estado viendo esta noche y que estás orgulloso de mí. Descansa en paz, papá ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/Uby0mteZQ3— Olga Carmona (@7olgacarmona) August 20, 2023

“The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final," the Spanish FA said on social media.

“We send our most sincere embrace to Olga and her family in a moment of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish soccer history."

An RFEF spokesperson told Reuters that Carmona’s father had been fighting a long illness and died on Friday.

⚫️ PÉSAME | La @RFEF lamenta profundamente comunicar el fallecimiento del padre de Olga Carmona. La futbolista ha conocido la triste noticia una vez concluida la final de la Copa del Mundo. Mandamos nuestro abrazo más sincero a Olga y a su familia en un momento de profundo… pic.twitter.com/BSe2XmUrVF — RFEF (@rfef) August 20, 2023

According to Spanish media outlet Relevo, Carmona’s family and friends decided not to tell her so that she could focus on the most important match of her life.

Carmona’s mother and brothers travelled to New Zealand during the World Cup’s group stage, but then rushed back to Spain. They arrived in Australia on Saturday to support the Real Madrid fullback in the final.

