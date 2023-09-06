Spain's Jenni Hermoso Files Criminal Complaint Over Luis Rubiales Kiss

Spanish football star Jenni Hermoso has lodged a criminal complaint over the unsolicited kiss by football federation boss Luis Rubiales after Spain’s victory in the Women’s World Cup, the national prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

The complaint, which was filed on Tuesday, is key for a preliminary investigation, which prosecutors at Spain’s top criminal court have opened for the alleged crime of “sexual assault", to move forward. The complaint will be processed “as soon as possible", the prosecutor added.

With the complaint, Rubiales could face criminal charges in addition to the ongoing inquiry by Spain’s top sport court for “serious misconduct" and an investigation by world football governing body FIFA, which has provisionally suspended Rubiales from office.

Neither Hermoso’s representatives nor Rubiales were immediately available for comment.

Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.

Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that. She also said she and her family were pressured by the federation to show her support for Rubiales in the immediate aftermath of the scandal caused by the kiss that tarnished her team’s victory.

Spain’s government, players’ unions, players and many citizens have come out in support of Hermoso. Rubiales, meanwhile, has become a soccer outcast even while he refuses to resign.

Rubiales was suspended from his post by FIFA on Aug. 27, a day after he refused to step down when he delivered a defiant speech to the general assembly of his federation in which he claimed he was victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists.”

Late last month, the prosecutor for Spain’s High Court said Rubiales could face a sexual assault charge, which carries a prison term of between one and four years, if Hermoso were to file a complaint.

The High Court has jurisdiction over the case as the incident took place abroad - in Sydney, Australia.

Hermoso said she did not want to be kissed, and that she felt “vulnerable and a victim of an aggression". Rubiales, who has so far refused to resign despite heavy pressure, said the kiss was “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual".

Rubiales’ behaviour has sparked outrage in Spain and abroad. He also grabbed his crotch while standing close to Spain’s Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter during the final match.

(With inputs from Agencies)